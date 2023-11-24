STOCKS

11/24/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

The latest inflation news is causing extreme risk-on in equities, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

An ice-cold October CPI report showed prices held steady month over month and climbed 3.2% every year. This data was enough to ignite a ferocious stock rally as interest rates collapsed. What happened under the surface of the market points to a lot more upside coming for stocks.

Luke put together two ultra-rare bullish omens that point to a major upside in small-cap stocks. For the two studies, he is using the S&P 600 Small Cap index. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market. While there are no guarantees with investing, history does give clues.

Remember, this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

o learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.