TECHNICAL

The Nasdaq futures are choppy at 16,000 after making quite the run. So, what’s next, asks Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

Looking for the next round of setups, of course!

When tickers and indexes get sticky, squeezes will start to consolidate. Those squeezes generally occur on the lower time frames first. When those squeezes fire, they can either be pullback squeezes or squeezes that take you to the next target zone. Determining which it may be depends on the pattern.

Let’s take a look at Tesla (TSLA), and I’ll show you why I think it’s poised for the next leg higher…

