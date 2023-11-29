CONSUMER

11/29/2023 10:00 am EST • 2 min read

The Chart of the Day belongs to the consumer insurance company Assurant (AIZ), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 / 1 the stock gained .98%.



AIZ Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

40.80+ Weighted Alpha

30.91% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

4 new highs and up 15.18% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.50%

Technical support level at $164.09

Recently traded at $168.40 with a 50-day moving average of $152.14

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.72 billion

Revenue is expected to grow 7.40% this year and another 4.10% next year earnings are estimated to increase 31.20% this year, an additional 3.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.60% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave six strong buy and one buy opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $171 and $205 with a consensus of $189 for a 12+%

Value Line rates it an above-average rating of one with a three to five-year price target of $170 to $235

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a three-star hold

5.600 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional Disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.



On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.