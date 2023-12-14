TECHNICAL

The Chart of the Day belongs to the cancer biomedical company Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 / 27 the stock gained 55.08%.



BPMC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

109.60+ Weighted Alpha

87.15% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

16 new highs and up 44.44% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.81%

Technical support level at $76.44

Recently traded at $85.00 with 50-day moving average of $59.49

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.92 billion

Revenue is expected to grow 19.20% this year and another 61.20% next year

Earnings are estimated to grow 8.00% this year and an additional 35.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave ten strong buy, four buy, three hold and two sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $50 and $114 —a very wide range

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 35 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting nine to zero for the same result

Value Line gives it an average rating of three

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a sell

5,9100 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional Disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.



On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.