OPTIONS

In today’s video newsletter, I discuss a buy-the-dip setup in META, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

META closed down 2% at the beginning of this week, but I think it's a great opportunity to buy the dip. It has a daily plus weekly squeeze, positive trend, hold of the 50 SMA, and more. Let me show you how I'm doing it using stacked butterflies.

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.