12/15/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

Deeply oversold conditions often ignite ferocious rallies. We’ve seen it countless times in the past. The most recent thrust is no different, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

However, the sector leadership has a new look and feel. And I believe these once left-for-dead areas of the market are setting up for more gains in 2024. Today, we’ll size up the macro shift causing the latest face-melter, we’ll zero in on the asset class that is benefiting most, and focus our attention on the three areas leading the charge. Discretionary, Financials, and Real Estate are poised to re-rate given the decline in interest rates.

