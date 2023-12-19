TECHNOLOGY

During bull markets, the leading stocks tend to remain leaders longer than most investors can fathom. That's how markets work, states JC Parets of AllStarCharts.com.

This cycle Nvidia (NVDA) has been a big winner. It was one of the first to breakout to new all-time highs. And it's been one of the best performers, despite its massive $1.2 Trillion market cap. That's the exact definition of a market leader. And we bet that it continues to hold that title:

With Semiconductors breaking out to new all-time highs, this is the right group. There are several different Semi's that are presenting opportunities to profit right now. This Bull Market rages on as many investors are left sitting in cash hoping it all just goes away.

The latest narrative coming from the angry little permabears is that the major indexes are only now back to where they were two years ago. It's a bear market they tell me. But the truth is that the average buyer of these index funds over the past two years is very very profitable.

You can see here how prices are well above the anchored volume weighted average price since those former highs:

Everyone is making money. Except those who are not invested during a bull market. I still believe these historic cash levels will be further fuel to much higher stock prices.

To learn more about JC Parets, please visit AllStarCharts.com.