STOCKS

Last week, I posted a setup in Meta Platforms (META). Since then, this setup has taken off and met multiple price targets, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

I took 45% profits on the butterfly I shared yesterday, but I still think this name has more upside. In my case, I had a butterfly targeting $340, so with META passing that target, I took mine off.

If you’re still in or want the following price targets, check out the video below for a Monday video update.

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.