The Chart of the Day belongs to the vacation cruise line Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/7 the stock gained 39.30%.

The trend is upward but professional analysts' projections are all over the place!



RCL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

155.70+ Weighted Alpha

160.02% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

18 new highs and up 22.26% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.09%

Technical support level at $128.79

Recently traded at $129.49 with a 50-day moving average of $105.52

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $33.18 billion

P/E 30.09

Revenue is expected to grow 57.50% this year and another 13.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 187.90% this year, an additional 38.70% next year but predicted to be down an annual 160.40% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 14 strong buy, four buy, four hold, and one sell recommendation on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $100 and $155 with a consensus of $125 which is lower than today's price—does that make sense?

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 482 to 102 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 103 to 17 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its highest rating of one but has an 18-month price target of 106 for a 20% loss—makes no sense at all

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a four-star buy with a price target of $146

54,270 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional Disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.