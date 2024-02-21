TECHNICAL

The chart of the day belongs to the animal pharmaceutical company Elanco Animal Health (ELAN), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 8 the stock gained 42.21%.



ELAN Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

41.20+ Weighted Alpha

21.15% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

13 new highs and up 20.59% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.67%

Technical support level at $15.29

Recently traded at $15.41 with a 50-day moving average of $12.43

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.66 billion

P/E 15.45%

Wall Street projects Revenue will be down .80% this year but up again by 2.30% next year

Their Earnings projections are all negative—down 18.00% this year, down an additional 2.20% next year, and they will continue to decrease by an annual rate of 6.58% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued five strong buy, two buy, five hold, and one underperform recommendations on the stock

Analysts' price targets are $10 to $20 with a consensus of $15 right at today's price—hard to understand so many buy recommendations on a stock projected to go nowhere.

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of three with an 18-month price target of $12 - 25% below today's price

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy recommendation

48,750 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

