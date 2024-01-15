OPTIONS

When selling cash-secured puts, strike selection is based on multiple factors, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

Are we taking a defensive or aggressive posture? What is our initial time-value return goal range? Do we want to take possession of the shares, if the exercise occurs? This video used a real-life example with Jabil, Inc. (JBL) using several BCI spreadsheets to give clarity and create a user-friendly and time-efficient approach to strike selection.

