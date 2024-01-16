TECHNICAL

The Chart of the Day belongs to the coal and mineral limited partnership Natural Resources Partners (NRP), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 22 the stock gained 31.54%.



NRP Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

126.80+ Weighted Alpha

106.83% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

15 new highs and up 30.53% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.05%

Technical support level at $98.16

Recently traded at $101.16 with a 50-day moving average of $81.81

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.28 billion

P/E 8.02

Dividend yield 5.37%

Wall Street has not given Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 350 to 28 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 51 to five for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of three with three to five-year price targets between $30 - $50

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a buy

7,500 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

