The Chart of the Day belongs to the information technology services company Fiserv (FI), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 3 the stock gained 18.24%.



Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

35.10+ Weighted Alpha

33.01% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

15 new highs and up 6.60% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.86%

Technical support level at $140.42

Recently traded at $141.34 with a 50-day moving average of $132.65

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $84.83 billion

P/E 19.37

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 7.80% this year and another 8.20% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 15.40% this year, an additional 15.00% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 20 strong buys, nine buys, and ten recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $130 to $185 with a consensus of $151 about a 7% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 350 to 36 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 75 to three for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its above-average rating of two and has an 18-month price target of $146

CFRAs MarketScope has a four-star buy rating and a 12-month price target of $160

32,150 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio, it is highly suggested that you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least weekly.

On the publication date, Jim Van Meerten did not have (directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.