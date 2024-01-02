TRANSPORTATION

The Chart of the Day belongs to the aviation leasing and services company FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10/ 31 the stock gained 43.01%.



FTAI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

140.09+ Weighted Alpha

141.60% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

14 new highs and up 16.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.19%

Technical support level at $53.46

Recently traded at $53.95 with a 50-day moving average of $46.01

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.43 billion

P/E 44.40

Dividend yield 2.22%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 65.00% this year and another 6.90% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 167.60% this year, an additional 44.70% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 100.80% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued seven strong buy and four buy recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $40 to $58 with a consensus of $49, which is $5 or 10% below its recent price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 12 to one for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting two to zero for the same result

Value Line gives the stock an above-average rating of two

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

4,740 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least every week.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.