Last week was a big week for earnings season, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.
Many Magnificent seven stocks reported earnings, most of which moved big and continue to move post-earnings. This provided a lot of opportunity for earnings trades, and post-earnings trades as well.
We also heard from the Fed, who of course spooked markets again. And now, we are entering another week of earnings and the typical post-earnings pullback time, which I call the FAANG-over (back from when top stocks were called the FAANG’s). This is simply the post-earnings pullback, and hangover, after mega-cap tech earnings.
But, the earnings season isn’t over yet, which means there are more earnings opportunities this week.
Check out my watchlist:
Tuesday
After-Market Close:
Snapchat (SNAP)
Enphase (ENPH)
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
Ford (F)
Fortinet (FTNT)
Sonos (SONO)
Wednesday
Before-Market Open:
Alibaba (BABA)
Uber (UBER)
Roblox (RBLX)
CVS Health (CVS)
Yum Brands (YUM)
After-Market Close:
Paypal (PYPL)
Walt Disney (DIS)
Arm Holdings (ARM)
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
Mattel, Inc (MAT)
O’Reilly (ORLY)
Thursday
Before-Market Open:
ConocoPhillips (COP)
Hershey’s (HSY)
Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
UnderArmour (UAA)
CyberArk (CYBR)
After-Market Close:
Affirm (AFRM)
Pinterest (PINS)
Cloudflare (NET)
Expedia (EXPE)
TakeTwo Interactive (TTWO)
Bill.com Holdings (BILL)
Doximity (DOCS)
Friday
Before-Market Open:
PepsiCo, Inc (PEP)
