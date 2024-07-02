STOCKS

Last week was a big week for earnings season, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

Many Magnificent seven stocks reported earnings, most of which moved big and continue to move post-earnings. This provided a lot of opportunity for earnings trades, and post-earnings trades as well.

We also heard from the Fed, who of course spooked markets again. And now, we are entering another week of earnings and the typical post-earnings pullback time, which I call the FAANG-over (back from when top stocks were called the FAANG’s). This is simply the post-earnings pullback, and hangover, after mega-cap tech earnings.

But, the earnings season isn’t over yet, which means there are more earnings opportunities this week.

Check out my watchlist:

Tuesday

After-Market Close:

Snapchat (SNAP)

Enphase (ENPH)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Ford (F)

Fortinet (FTNT)

Sonos (SONO)





Wednesday

Before-Market Open:

Alibaba (BABA)

Uber (UBER)

Roblox (RBLX)

CVS Health (CVS)

Yum Brands (YUM)

After-Market Close:

Paypal (PYPL)

Walt Disney (DIS)

Arm Holdings (ARM)

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Mattel, Inc (MAT)

O’Reilly (ORLY)





Thursday

Before-Market Open:

ConocoPhillips (COP)

Hershey’s (HSY)

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

UnderArmour (UAA)

CyberArk (CYBR)

After-Market Close:

Affirm (AFRM)

Pinterest (PINS)

Cloudflare (NET)

Expedia (EXPE)

TakeTwo Interactive (TTWO)

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Doximity (DOCS)





Friday

Before-Market Open:

PepsiCo, Inc (PEP)





