TECHNOLOGY

02/08/2024

Bears folded on Wednesday as professional money managers continued their frantic stampede into big capitalization technology shares, states Jon Markman, editor of Strategic Advantage.

The Nasdaq 100 index surged to 17,775, a gain of 1%. The rally for the NDX puts bulls within easy striking distance of 18,000, although bears may not fight there, either. The strength of technology shares has been entirely predictable. There is so much money flooding in, chasing 2023 winners. Inflows to passive investment vehicles such as exchange-traded funds have been off the charts, according to ETF.com. That money is being put to work into every decline, even the smaller ones. And bears are getting no help on the corporate earnings front.

Their narrative about an enterprise earnings recession is proving bogus. FactSet reports that corporate results this quarter are beating forecasts at a 72% clip. Except for Tesla (TSLA), companies within the Magnificent Seven have blown past estimates. Meta Platforms (META), Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) produced exceptional results this quarter on the growing demand and utilization of artificial intelligence.

Surprise, AI is a real investment story, to the chagrin of bears. They are in a really bad place, and they know it. After the close on Wednesday executives at Arm Holdings (ARM) said that fourth-quarter sales should be between $850 million and $900 million on surging demand for AI chips. Analysts were expecting revenues to crest at only $780 million. Arm shares rallied by 30% in after-hours trade, lifting other AI stock plays. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), another AI-adjacent story, jumped by 9%.

AI should continue to power gains for the NDX into February 21 when executives at Nvidia (NVDA) will report the firm’s financial results. Bears will not fight back ahead of those important numbers. There is nominal resistance for the NDX at 18,259. Critical support is 17,300, the rising 20-day moving average.

Double Trouble: Our timing model is now bullish. Members added the ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) on January 17 at $73.90.

The QLD closed on Wednesday at $83.79, up 13.4% from the entry level.

The new stop-loss order is at $77.11. The target for this position is $88.30.

