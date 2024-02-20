TECHNICAL

The Chart of the Day belongs to the gambling company DraftKings (DKNG), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 22 the stock gained 34.93%.



DKNG Price vs Daily Moving Averages

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casinos, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retail sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

114.20+ Weighted Alpha

150.06% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

17 new highs and up 34.93% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.05%

Technical support level at $43.80

Recently traded at $44.46 with a 50-day moving average of $37.37

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $38.20 billion

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 64.10% this year and grow another 27.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 51.90% this year, increase an additional 81.60% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 18 strong buy, seven buy, seven hold and one sell recommendation this month

Analysts price targets are $22.50 to $55.000—with a consensus of $42.25—5% below its recent price ( weird with all the string buy and buy opinions)

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 317 to 11 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 30 to two for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of three with a price target of $32 for a 25% loss

CFRAs MarketScope has a four-star buy rating but a price target of $40 for an 11% loss

80,000 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

