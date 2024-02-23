OPTIONS

Nvidia (NVDA) earnings are out, and the stock continues exploding. On this ticker, I made two different small lotto bets. One was a bearish trade, in case the ticker had a bad reaction, and the other was a bullish bet, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

While I lost money on the bear side, the bull side made money. The target I selected was pretty close to right, seeing as I picked $750 and the stock gapped up to $750.27, but the ticker continued taking off on the high volume, and the price traded through the center strike of my fly.

A few weeks ago I sent out a request to my readers asking what kind of videos you most wanted me to make, and overwhelmingly the answer was that readers wanted videos about how to manage butterflies.

With the explosive move, and the stock trading up to $781 (and will likely continue onward), I wanted to make sure I closed this fly for my 4x profit before the profits disappeared if the stock kept going. While doing so, I went ahead and made you a video about how this trade played out.

Now, I didn’t make a 4x total because I had to subtract my hedge (why I don’t generally like hedges), but that is what happens when you make a trade going both directions.

Want to learn more, and check out my new trade? Watch the video below. Make sure to subscribe to my channel to be alerted when I upload a new video!

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.