Bulls charged out of their corner, looking for a fight, states Jon Markman, editor of Strategic Advantage.

They didn’t get one. Bears were completely supine within the opening minutes, paralyzed by shockingly good financial results from Nvidia (NVDA). The Nasdaq 100 closed at 18,005, a gain of 3%. It was the best gain since February 2023 for the NDX. The advance also leaves the bear narrative in tatters. Most investors expected Nvidia to post great earnings. Sell-side investment analysts have been beating the table for more than a month, telling clients that demand for Nvidia artificial intelligence gear is through the roof.

I’m often highly critical of sell-siders, however, they do not make up their research notes. They do channel checks. Although many were bullish, few expected the blowout number reported by Jensen Huang, chief executive officer. The company had fourth-quarter revenues of $22.1 billion, up 265% from a year ago. Sales to data centers reached $18.4 billion, up 409% versus the same period in 2023.

These sales were so insignificant in 2019 that they were reported as a subcategory of professional visualization. Huang now claims that data center sales in auto, financial services, and healthcare are at $1 billion run rates. The bear storyline was predicated on the idea the AI story is overhyped and mostly smoke and mirrors. Sales of $22.1 billion in Q4 is a lot of smoke.

Wall Street analysts are going to return to their models. Expect share price targets to rise substantially. I still believe AI is mostly a Nvidia ecosystem story. Firms within that system, like SuperMicro Computers (SMCI), Arista Networks (ANET), Broadcom (AVGO), ServiceNow (NOW), and others will do exceptionally well. The sell-siders will paint with a much wider brush, and that is going to make life miserable for bears.

The next important resistance level for the NDX is 18,259. That marker is definitely in play in the near term. Support is now 17,582, the rising 20-day moving average.

Double Trouble: Our timing model is bullish. Members added the ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) on January 17 at $73.90. The QLD position was stopped out on February 20 at $80.74, a gain of 9.3%. Losing our QLD position two days before an epic 6% rally is not much fun. Let’s buy the first pullback. Place a new order to buy the ProShares Ultra QQQ at $83.19. Once filled, place an order to sell half of the position at $88.40, and the second half at 93.20. The initial stop is $77.20.

