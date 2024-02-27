TECHNOLOGY

Bulls and Bears spent most of Monday clinched in the middle of the ring. Neither fighter could 17,933, essentially unchanged on the session, states Jon Markman, editor of Strategic Advantage.

Bears claim that the lethargy reveals the artificial intelligence rally from last week has already petered out. They lack of follow-through Monday, and the general apathy around AI applications suggests there is no appetite for tech stocks at these levels, bears say. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) swooned Monday after Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal panned Gemini, Google’s competitor to ChatGPT. The gist of the argument was the chatbot serves up too many inaccuracies and lacks polish.

This analysis is shallow at best. Neither ChatGPT nor Gemini are great. Both get information wrong way too often and in some cases, the data is simply made up. The good journalists at News Corp. should not fear. The AI chatbots are not coming for their jobs any time soon. However, that doesn’t mean the AI-fueled rally from last week is dead. The best rallies include consolidations. These are periods, often lasting weeks when share prices drift sideways on declining volume. Bulls could be setting up a consolidation ahead of the Nvidia GTC 2024 conference beginning March 18 in San Jose, Calif.

These events are essentially three-day commercials for all of the cutting-edge applications being developed for Nvidia hardware. Given the current momentum for AI in data centers, it is hard to imagine how bears might spin GTC into a negative event. It’s more likely that they will cover short positions before March 18. Meanwhile, professional money managers continue to pile into all of the tech stories from 2023 that worked so well. Cybersecurity issues rebounded strongly only four days after Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported financial results that missed forecasts. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and ZScaler Inc. (ZS) added about 3% apiece. Palo Alto jumped 7.8%.

Semiconductors also bounded higher, led by Micron Technology (MU), Applied Materials (AMAT), KLA Corp. (KLAC), and ASML Holdings NV (ASML), with gains of3.4%, 3.2%, 2.2%, and 1.5% respectively. If buyers truly are abandoning tech stocks, they have a funny way of revealing their flight. The bottom line is beneath the surface, pros are buying tech stocks. There is important support at 17,646.40, the rising 20-day moving average. Resistance is 18,259.

Double Trouble: Our timing model is bullish. Members added the ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) on January 17 at $73.90.

The QLD position was stopped out on February 20 at $80.74, a gain of 9.3%.

Place a new order to buy the ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) at $82.77.

Once filled, place an order to sell half of the position at $88.40, and the second half at 93.20. The initial stop is $77.20.

