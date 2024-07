OPTIONS

A real-life trade with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is analyzed to determine the pros & cons of closing both legs of the trade (mid-contract unwind -MCU) exit strategy, versus taking no action and continuing to monitor the trade, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

Trade entry, calculations and the Trade Management Calculator (TMC) are analyzed in this video.

