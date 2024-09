FEDERAL RESERVE

09/16/2024 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

The Fed will begin cutting rates on September 18. Lower rates will help cushion growth, reducing the odds of a hard landing, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Technology and Financials are the S&P 500’s top performers YTD with 20.9% and 20.4% gains. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

