OPTIONS

10/28/2024 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

Calculating the cost-to-close our covered call trades when strike prices are in-the-money, is critical to guiding are trade management decisions, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

A real-life example with RCL is presented, using the BCI Trade Management Calculator worksheet tab. This video breaks down the pros & cons of unwinding versus allowing assignment.

Learn more about Alan Ellman on the Blue Collar Investor Website.