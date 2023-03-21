HEALTHCARE

Merck & Co. (MRK) performed well in 4Q22. Adjusted EPS came to $1.62, above the consensus of $1.54 per share, and revenue came in at $13.83 billion, beating the consensus by $174 million. We are reiterating our BUY rating, writes Jasper Hellweg, analyst at Argus Research.

The results reflected 26% constant-currency sales growth for Keytruda, the company’s top-selling product, and 6% growth for Gardisil, its second-highest selling product. Merck continues to receive regulatory approvals for additional indications for its products, including a new approval for Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer.

It also recently announced that the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to Keytruda in combination with an investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine co-developed with Moderna for the adjuvant treatment of patients with high-risk melanoma following complete resection.

Our revised target price of $115, raised from $110, implies a total return, including the dividend, of roughly 11% from recent levels. The company generates strong cash flows from its portfolio of oncology, hospital care, and antiviral products.





Merck is also on track to receive additional approvals for cardiovascular drugs by 2030, and recently completed a tender offer to acquire Imago Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone marrow diseases.

Meanwhile, our financial strength rating on Merck is Medium-High, the second-highest rank on our five-point scale. As of December 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.69 billion, up from $8.10 billion at the end of 2021. It had total debt of $31.99 billion, down from $34.63 billion at the end of 2021.

The debt/capital ratio was 41%, down from 48% and in line with the peer average. We view average levels as 50%-55%. The dividend is an annualized $2.92, for a recent yield of about 2.7%. Our dividend estimates are $2.92 for 2023 and $3.08 for 2024.



Recommended Action: Buy MRK.

