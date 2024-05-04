Mr. Adams will be presenting at the Investment Masters Symposium at Hyatt Regency Miami April 10 th 3:35-4:20 in Brickell South and April 11 th 5:30-5:50 in Regency Ballroom.

Patrick Adams, CEO, will be presenting on why loss-averse investing is so compelling, and how to find the BIG returns in Biotech. Our strategies are ideal for income and growth investors who seek to outperform the market and protect on the downside.

PVG specializes in security selection, market timing, and has a strategy for every investor and their individual risk tolerance. Their biotech strategy, Emerging Healthcare, has the highest average annual return boasting an outstanding 57.67 % for over a decade.

At The Money Show, Patrick will discuss some of his favorite big return potential biotechnology stocks.

The PVG Tactical Growth has an impressive 19.76% average annual return.

PVG has a goal of 7-9% distributable income for their income strategy.

One example of a conservative PVG tactical strategy that performs and protects is the PVG Dynamic Core. With an average annual return of 9.88%, this strategy is managed on a proprietary algorithm using moving averages and hedged risk.

For those who have a very low risk tolerance, PVG has their Loss Averse Equity Income strategy. This strategy seeks high current income, an attractive total return, as well as protection from turbulent financial markets by combining security selection and risk management, PVG strives to generate an annual distributable income of 4-6% in addition to capital appreciation over time. This strategy shows its worth by having strong returns in turbulent years such as 2001, 2002, and 2008.

About PVG Asset Management:

PVG was founded in 1987 and we began managing Loss Averse Portfolios during 2001. PVG manages Loss Averse Investment Strategies for institutions and individuals. Our investment approach concentrates on protecting capital during market downturns and providing an absolute return.

About Patrick Adams:

Managing money since 1985, with Mr. Adams’ leadership, Berger Funds was recognized by Mutual Fund magazine as one of the nation’s best performing Fund Companies for multiple years. The Founders Balanced fund was the top ranked performing balanced fund for three years under his management. Patrick’s education includes an MBA from Xavier University and a BS from The Ohio State University. Patrick, as a star mutual fund manager, was said to have “All the Right Moves and Perfect Timing”, by Barron’s.

Mr. Adams also creates a weekly newsletter providing market insight.

Newsletter sign up: https://www.pvgassetmanagement.com/blog

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@patrickadamscfa8289

For more information, contact:

Mason Adams (303) 874-7487

madams@pvgasset.com

Or visit us at www.pvgassetmanagement.com