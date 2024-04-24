Crown Exploration Invites Qualified Investors to Attend Our Keynote and Product Presentations:

Reduce Your Tax Burden, Diversify Your Portfolio, and Earn Potential Monthly Income

Walk Through an Oil and Gas Investment, Start to Finish

Silicon Valley, CA — April 24, 2024 — MoneyShow Newswire — Crown Exploration, based out of Carrollton, Texas, focused on private placement offerings in Oil and Gas, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Shane Shanafelt, will present live at the MoneyShow Masters Symposium event set to take place on May 8th at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, CA. Symposium hours are 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.

As one of the company’s founders, Shane Shanafelt is well-versed in the Oil & Gas industry. He will share his expertise on how Oil and Gas investments through a licensed Broker-Dealer may lead to potential monthly income, reduced tax burdens, and portfolio diversification.

“Our team looks forward to attending this year’s Silicon Valley Tradeshow,” said Shane Shanafelt, CEO of Crown Exploration. “During my presentation, I will cover the due diligence and production processes, provide an overview of the Oil and Gas investment pipeline, and share a tax deduction chart with a potential income example. This information will be invaluable to qualified investors interested in the unique perks associated with Oil and Gas investments.”

Additionally, Shane Shanafelt and the Crown Exploration team are proud to be a Silver Sponsor, and hope to engage in meaningful conversations with attendees during trade show hours.



Advantages of Investing with Crown Exploration:

Reduced Tax Burden

Potential Monthly Income

Diversified Portfolio

27+ Years of Experience

Registered Representatives

FINRA-Licensed Broker-Dealer

About Crown Exploration

Since 1997, Crown Exploration has provided Accredited Investors the opportunity to lower their tax burden, earn potential monthly income, and diversify their portfolios by acquiring Oil and Gas interests through a registered Broker-Dealer.



To learn more about the advantages of investing with Crown Exploration, visit our website at: CrownExploration.com

Contact

Crown Exploration II, Ltd.

Shane Shanafelt

CEO

(972) 395-1133

shane@crownexploration.com