Trading Cruise Line Stocks Chart Patterns

During the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, cruise-company stocks have suffered as most sailings have been canceled. After vaccine development, investors are expecting a potential economic recovery helping a recovery in travel stocks, including cruise-line stocks, states Suri Duddella of suriNotes.com.

Here is a list of cruise-line stocks and their performances in 2020.

Cruise Line Stocks Year-to-Date Performance Compared to SPY

Cup-&-Handle Patterns

The cup-&-handle chart pattern was developed and popularized by William J. O’Neil in the 1980s through his CANSLIM methodology, Investor’s Business Daily articles and his book How to Make Money in Stocks.

The cup-&-handle pattern resembles a cup with a handle and are continuation patterns that usually form in bullish trends. Most cup and handle patterns are reliable and offer great trading opportunities. They also form in all markets and in all time-frames. The “Cup” formation is developed as consolidation phase during price rallies from the round bottom formation over multiple weeks to months. The “Handle” part forms due to a price correction after “Cup” formation and before a clear breakout to the upside.

Cup-&-handle pattern structures show the momentum pause after reaching a new high in a U-Shape form, followed by another attempt to breakout. When this breakout from the rim of the cup fails, it starts to fall back to build the "handle" structure. Usually, the handle structures are small, and the handle depth should not exceed more than 50% of cup depth. The handle part of the pattern generates interest in buyers as they expect the pattern to breakout from these levels. The pattern is valid only if price convincingly breaks out with increased volume above the rim of the cup levels (see chart below).

Carnival Corp (CCL) forms a cup-&-handle pattern on its daily chart and trades below the breakout level of $25.38. C&H patterns are valid only when the price closes above the breakout level. A long trade is entered above the breakout level with a stop placed below the lowest low of the mid cup $18.70, and the handle low $21.23. Targets are placed at $30.28, $33.4 to $35.6.

Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NCLH) forms a cup-&-handle pattern on its daily chart and trading near the breakout level of $27.01. C&H patterns are valid only when the price closes above the breakout level. A long trade is entered above the breakout level with a stop placed below the lowest low of the mid cup $19.74. Targets are placed at $32.36, $35.8 to $38.2.

