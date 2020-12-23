6 hours ago

Focus: MARKETS

Here’s what Maggie Hagan, a doctor in Wichita, Kansas, said when she received her COVID-19 jab, according to the New York Times, states Mike Larson of Safe Money Report.

“I almost could cry talking to you now...I feel like I didn’t just get a vaccine, I got a shot of hope.”

Thousands more high-risk health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic fight and vulnerable elderly Americans are joining her, with millions more to follow in the weeks and months ahead. The process is underway in other countries as well. It’s the kind of thing that has investors and average citizens seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s also the kind of news—in conjunction with hopes for a “Money Flood” from Washington in 2021—that has Wall Street’s speculative juices flowing.

A colossal resurgence in the issuance of low-quality, debt and loans. A record torrent of high-risk “SPAC” offerings being dumped on investors. Money is being thrown around willy nilly again, just like it was before COVID struck with full force in February.

Heck, a company that provides private helicopter, seaplane, and jet service to the ultra-rich and Wall Street types just raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the market. At the same time near-record numbers of Americans are having trouble feeding their families and unemployment remains near Great Financial Crisis-era levels.

At times like these, when bullish sentiment approaches extremes, I find it’s best to take a deep breath, step back for a minute, and try not to get swept up in the euphoria. To think about market risk, rather than just market reward. To re-dedicate oneself to the benefits of a “Safe Money” investing strategy rather than one grounded in high-risk speculation.

That doesn’t mean you have to forego seeking out gains. My Safe Money approach is still working. Very well, in fact. Several of the stocks and ETFs I’ve identified using a Safe Money strategy have spun off nice, sustainable gains...and a healthy serving of income to boot.

Gold, silver, and mining shares appear to have finished correcting right after Thanksgiving, too. That’s laying the groundwork for a fresh leg higher.

And of course, other alternative asset classes that protect your wealth from unabashed, out-of-control money printing, borrowing, and spending—like cryptocurrencies—are doing phenomenally well.



Long story short? This is a market with momentum, and it’s being fueled by some strong catalysts and good vibes for a better 2021.

It’s also one with lingering and growing risks due to the latest round of Wall Street recklessness and sky-high sentiment readings. So, be sure to keep that in mind as the end of a trying year approaches.

Safe Money Report focuses on these kinds of stocks, which include names in the consumer staples, food and beverage, retail, and healthcare sectors. Visit Safe Money Report here.