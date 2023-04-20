ASSET PROTECTION

In this blog post, I’d like to share some valuable personal finance advice from the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, says Steve Burns of New Trader U.

We all know Buffett as the greatest investor and one of the best CEOs in history. The scale of his investments and the size of Berkshire Hathaway make him the best at what he does. Did you know that the foundation of his principles also applies to his personal finances, and he also focuses on value in his purchases and frugality in his lifestyle?

Warren Buffett was a millionaire at thirty years old. That’s over a $10.1 million net worth adjusted for inflation. He was very successful in his personal finances and investment partnership before he started his CEO career and portfolio management of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren has imparted plenty of wisdom throughout his career as one of the most successful investors. Let’s dive into six of his most insightful quotes that can help you navigate the world of personal finance.

Paying Off Debt Before Investing

“I had a woman come to see me not so long ago, and she had come on some money. Not very much, but it was a lot to her, and she said, “What should I do with it.” And I said well, put it on your credit card. She says, “Well, I own X.” I said what you should do? I don’t know what interest rate she was paying, that was something like 18%. I said I don’t know how to make 18%. If I owed anybody 18%. The first thing I do with any money I had would be to pay it off. It’s going to be way better than any investment idea I’ve got. And then later on in the conversation, she talked about her daughter. And her daughter had $1,000 or $2,000 or something. And she said what should I do with the girl’s money? Let her lend it to you. I mean, well if you’re willing to pay 18%, she’s not going to find a better deal. I’ll lend you money. It doesn’t make sense. You can’t go through life borrowing money at those rates. The world is in love with credit cards. I would suggest to anybody that the first thing they do in life is don’t be paying even 12% to anybody.” –Warren Buffett

Paying off debt is essential in achieving financial peace, and it’s vital to consider tackling this issue before investing. High-interest debt, such as credit card balances, can quickly accumulate and significantly burden your finances. In many cases, the interest you’ll pay on this debt will far exceed any potential returns you could earn from investments.

To start, it’s essential to understand your debt situation clearly. List all your outstanding debts, including credit card balances, student loans, car loans, and personal loans. Note the interest rates and minimum payments for each debt. This information will help you create a plan to pay off your debt efficiently.

Once you have a clear picture of your debt, prioritize paying off high-interest debt first. The faster you can eliminate these balances, the more money you’ll save in interest payments over time. You can use strategies like the debt avalanche method, where you pay off debts with the highest interest rates first, or the debt snowball method, where you pay off the smallest balances first to build momentum.

While you’re working to pay off your high-interest debt, you must continue saving for an emergency fund. This fund can help you avoid additional debt when unexpected expenses arise.

Once your high-interest debt is under control and you’ve established an emergency fund, you can consider investments. By paying off debt and building a solid financial foundation, you’ll be better positioned to invest confidently and maximize your returns.

Remember that it’s still essential to continue making payments on lower-interest debts, such as student loans or mortgages, while investing. However, the interest rates on these debts are typically more manageable, and you may find that the potential returns from investing outweigh the cost of carrying this debt.

Cash-Flowing Assets

“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” –Warren Buffett

In this digital age, many opportunities exist to create passive income streams. These can come in various forms, such as rental income from real estate, stock dividends, or creative works royalties. The key is to find ways to invest your money wisely so it works for you and generates income over time.

It’s important to remember that building passive income takes time and effort. You’ll need to research your options, make smart investments, and be patient. But once you’ve established a steady passive income stream, you’ll have more financial freedom and the ability to retire earlier or pursue other passions.

Focus On Value With Purchases

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” –Warren Buffett

This quote teaches us to look beyond the price tag and focus on the underlying value of an investment or purchase. For example, when buying anything, look at the value you get. If a steak dinner at a restaurant is four times better than a steak you make at home for half the price, then dining out is still valuable in time-saving and enjoyment. However, if your Door Dash burger is not as good as you could make yourself and costs four times more, it’s a terrible value for your time, even with the convenience.

The same principle applies to personal spending. When making a purchase, consider the product’s or service’s quality and longevity. It might be worth paying a little more upfront for something lasting longer and providing greater satisfaction over time. In the long run, prioritizing value over price can lead to smarter financial decisions and greater wealth accumulation. Think in terms of value, not price.

Build Something Of Value

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” –Warren Buffett

This quote serves as a reminder that patience and long-term planning are essential for financial success. It’s easy to get caught up in the desire for instant gratification and make impulsive decisions, but keeping your future financial goals in mind is crucial.

Start by setting clear, realistic goals for yourself, such as saving for a down payment on a house or funding your retirement account. Then, develop a plan to achieve these goals, including regular contributions to a savings account, investing in a diversified portfolio, or cutting back on unnecessary expenses.

Remember, personal finance is a marathon, not a sprint. Stay patient, stick to your plan, and you’ll eventually reap the rewards of your hard work and dedication.

Pay Yourself First

“Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving.” –Warren Buffett

This quote emphasizes the importance of prioritizing savings and living within your means. Many people fall into the trap of spending their entire paycheck and then trying to save whatever is left at the end of the month. This approach often leads to little or no savings and a constant cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.

Instead, habitually set aside a portion of your income for savings as soon as you receive your paycheck. This “pay yourself first” approach ensures you prioritize your financial goals and helps you avoid unnecessary spending.

Consider setting up automatic transfers to a separate savings or investment account to simplify the process. Over time, you’ll be amazed at how quickly your savings can grow when you prioritize them. If you don’t put savings at the top of your budget, you will never save anything.

Overspending Makes People Broke

“If you buy things you do not need, soon you will have to sell things you need.” – Warren Buffett

This quote highlights the dangers of impulsive spending and living beyond your means. It’s easy to be tempted by the latest gadgets, designer clothes, new car payments, or lavish vacations. But if you consistently spend more than you can afford on nonessential items, you’ll eventually be in a precarious financial situation.

To avoid this pitfall, focus on distinguishing between wants and needs. Needs are the essential items and services required for daily living, such as housing, food, transportation, and healthcare. Wants are the nonessential items that can enhance your life but aren’t necessary.

Creating a budget is a practical way to help you allocate your income appropriately and avoid overspending on wants. By establishing limits for various spending categories and tracking your expenses, you can maintain control over your finances and ensure you live within your means.

Maintaining an emergency fund for unexpected expenses, such as medical bills or car repairs, is essential. This safety net can help you avoid selling items you need or taking on high-interest debt to cover these costs.

Key Takeaways

Warren Buffett’s timeless wisdom can provide valuable guidance for navigating the world of personal finance. By creating passive income streams, focusing on value, planning for the long term, prioritizing savings, and living within your means, you’ll be well on your way to achieving financial success. Remember, the path to wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. Stay patient, stick to your plan, and let the Oracle of Omaha’s advice guide you toward a brighter financial future.

