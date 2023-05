FUTURES

05/10/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

In Q1 grain markets experienced major selling pressure, explains Oliver Sloup of BlueLineFutures.com.

The decline in prices came following a shift in Managed Money positions. What caused funds to shift to their position before the crop was in the ground? Oliver Sloup with Blue Lines Futures explains this and much more ahead of the next USDA report.

