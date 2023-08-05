MARKETS

This past week the generals (NDX 100) continued to advance (up 0.1%), whereas the troops (Russell 2000) continued their retreat (down -0.43%), explains Buff Dormeier of Kingsview Partners.

Overall, capital outflows outpaced inflows by $47.2 to $36.4 billion. Likewise, the Advance-Decline Line gave up ground this past week but continues to rest above its trend. On a positive note, Capital-Weighted Volume closed up for the week, making a new 2023 high.

S&P 500 (SPX) capital flows are still trending higher, indicating a volume analysis bull market is still in place. Yet, the S&P 500 price index is still currently trapped between 4000 support and 4200 resistance. Until a victor prevails, investors should view this action as consolidation within the trading range.



