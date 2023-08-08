STOCKS

Data is awesome. A rare oversold signal says to buy materials stocks now, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

As I’ve learned over the years, following headlines rarely offers value. Arming yourself with cold hard data is much more powerful. It’s emotionless. Just last week we saw extreme selling in Materials stocks. Going back to 2013, this level of red has only happened 33 times. But get this, the forward returns for the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) have strong performance post these rare events.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.