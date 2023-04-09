OPTIONS

Should our covered call writing strikes be determined by the delta of those strikes, asks Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

This podcast will make a case that our strikes should be based and our strategy's initial return goals, personal risk tolerance, and overall market assessment. A real-life example with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) with a defensive posture will be detailed along with calculations and rationale for these trades.

