STOCKS

09/07/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

One indicator says not yet. If you’re thinking about dipping your toes in this market, go ahead. Just don’t fully submerge just yet states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Odds are there’s more downside coming. When money’s rushing into stocks, they bounce. When money’s gushing out, they fall. Our Big Money Index (BMI) plots these waves beautifully. Only when the BMI begins to head north can we give the all-clear signal for stocks? Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.