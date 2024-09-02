TECHNOLOGY

The chart of the day belongs to the rideshare and food delivery company Uber Technologies (UBER), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/10 the stock gained 13.08%.

UBER Price vs Daily Moving Averages



Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.



Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

118.44+ Weighted Alpha

102.34% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

16 new highs and up 22.61% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.32%

Technical support level at $69.05

Recently traded at $70.74 with a 50-day moving average of $62.32

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $145 billion

P/E 140.80

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 8.40% this year and another 15.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 107.70% this year, an additional 197.20% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 23.77% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 31 strong buy, 15 buy, and four hold recommendations this month

Analysts' price targets are $52 to $90

Value Line gives the stock an average rating of 3 but with an 18-month price target of $52 for a 25% loss

CFRAs MarketScope has a four-star buy rating but a 12-month price target of $79 for a 12% gain

134,530 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least weekly.



On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.