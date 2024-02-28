TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

02/28/2024 12:00 pm EST • 3 min read

The chart of the day belongs to the electronic components company Amphenol (APH), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and a Trend Seeker buy signal. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 22 the stock gained 10.34%.



APH Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

43.44+ Weighted Alpha

41.27% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages

12 new highs and up 7.34% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.82%

Technical support level at $107.56

Recently traded at $108.10 with a 50-day moving average of $100.33

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 64.47 billion

P/E 35.37

Dividend yield .79%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 7.10% this year and grow another 8.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 9.30% this year, increase an additional 11.60% next year, and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.00% for the next five years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued four strong buy, four buy, and six hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $90 to $121—consensus price target $110

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 291 to 13 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 59 to two for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's average rating of three but has a price target of $100 for an 8% loss

CFRAs MarketScope has a two-star sell rating with a price target of $79 for a 37% loss

11,170 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

