The chart of the day belongs to the convenience stores operator Casey's General Stores (CASY), states Jim Van Meerten of BarChart.com.

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum, and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/9 the stock gained 9.52%.



CASY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, sandwiches, tobacco, and nicotine products.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

50.10+ Weighted Alpha

47.15% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 14.05% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.58%

Technical support level at $304.90

Recently traded at $313.70 with 50 day moving average of $284.11

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 11.39 billion

P/E 24.15

Dividend yield .54%

Wall Street projects Revenue will decrease .10% this year but grow another 4.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 10.30% this year, increase an additional 7.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.76% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment: I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide.

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 1 buy, and 6 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $263 to $344 - consensus price target $310

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 263 to 14 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 55 to 2 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's above average rating of 2 and has a price target of $338 for an 10% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

8,810 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

