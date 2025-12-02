Las Vegas, Feb. 12, 2025 – MoneyShow Newswire—After a phenomenal two years, stocks markets are at a crossroads. Key questions on tariffs, technology stocks, presidential policy, and more loom. Starting Monday, up to 2,000+ registered investors, traders, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors will provide (and find) answers – at the 2025 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas.

The signature investor conference will run Feb. 17-19 at the Paris Las Vegas, located at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109. It will feature more than 75 high-profile financial experts leading more than 100 keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and in-depth courses. The event programming will cover all major asset classes, from stocks and bonds to real estate, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and other alternative investments.

“The markets are fluctuating wildly in early 2025, buffeted by economic, fundamental, political, and geopolitical forces. The moves investors make now will have significant impacts on their portfolios as the year plays out,” observed Mike Larson, MoneyShow Editor-in-Chief and conference host. “Our experts look forward to putting attendees on the path to maximum profitability and minimum risk.”

Highlights of this year’s “New Year 2025: New Opportunities” conference include:

· Keynotes and panels featuring legendary technical analyst Ralph Acampora of Hedge Friend, oil and gas specialist Anas Alhajji of Energy Outlook Advisors, technology experts Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI and Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities, and leading macro strategists Kristina Hooper of Invesco and Edward Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

· In-depth workshops on an incredibly wide range of topics. They include What to Expect from Markets in the First (and Second) Year of a New Presidential Term, Putting the Power of AI and Quantitative Analysis to Work for You, Real Estate in Today’s Economy, Analyzing and Trading Today’s Hot Commodities, and Is Crypto the Future of Finance?

· Dozens of speaker meet-and-greets, book signings, booth demonstrations, and Podcasters Corner interviews in the Exhibit Hall over three full days. Top 2025 exhibitors include Diamond Sponsors The Deal Alliance, Vertical Petroleum Industries, and Madison Ventures+; Platinum Sponsor Basin Ventures; and Gold Sponsors Onyx Bridge Wealth Group and Treasure Investments Corp.

