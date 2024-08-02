STOCKS

02/08/2024 2:37 pm EST • 1 min read

Mike Green is a portfolio manager and chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management, as well as author of the “Yes, I give a fig” newsletter on Substack.

In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can access here, we cover several topics and trends of importance to investors in 2024 – including Jay Powell’s policies, potential credit market challenges, and ongoing geopolitical problems.

Specifically, Mike shares his view of inflation in the present and the future, as well as how the Federal Reserve (and the economy) are likely to respond. We then discuss some of the challenges credit markets could face as heavily indebted companies are forced to refinance their debts in a higher-rate environment. The conversation later shifts to the perilous state of Chinese markets, as well as the geopolitical tensions between China and the US.

Lastly, we explore Mike’s thoughts on the problems posed by the passive investing boom – and how investors can and should take steps to protect themselves. That will be a key focus of his presentation at the Investment Masters Symposium Miami, set for April 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!

To your financial success,

Mike Larson

Editor-in-Chief

MoneyShow