STOCKS

02/02/2024 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

(Sponsored Content) January 29, 2024 will end up going down in history as every bit as pivotal as was September 15, 2008, says Chris Temple, editor and publisher, National Investor Publishing.

That prior date, of course, was the day that Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11.

The most recent date was the judicially-ordered bankruptcy proceedings beginning for China's Evergrande. The process will alternately reveal and create a host of market, economic, trade, geopolitical and other messes as a third of a trillion dollars' worth of unserviceable and unpayable debts are reckoned with.

Make sure to follow the links provided below for a deeper dive from Chris!

CHECK OUT MY DETAILED ANALYSIS HERE...

If you are not already a member, visit Chris Temple at NationalInvestor.com.