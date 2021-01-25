Trade of the Week: ZNGA

8 hours ago

Focus: OPTIONS

Mobile video game maker Zynga (ZNGA) saw significant options activity last week, says Jay Soloff of Investors Alley.

On a big volume day, ZNGA options traded 9x the normal options volume. 96% of the options action was in calls, which is generally a bullish sign. ZNGA has earnings on February 10, and this could be a bet that the company is going to report better-than-expected results. The biggest trade was a market sweep buying over 14,000 of the calls. This trade expires right before earnings, but anticipation for a beat can often send stocks higher ahead of the release.

