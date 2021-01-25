Amid the noise in the markets last week, Friday afternoon saw an interesting development, states Joe...
Trade of the Week: ZNGA
8 hours ago
Focus: OPTIONS
Mobile video game maker Zynga (ZNGA) saw significant options activity last week, says Jay Soloff of Investors Alley.
On a big volume day, ZNGA options traded 9x the normal options volume. 96% of the options action was in calls, which is generally a bullish sign. ZNGA has earnings on February 10, and this could be a bet that the company is going to report better-than-expected results. The biggest trade was a market sweep buying over 14,000 of the calls. This trade expires right before earnings, but anticipation for a beat can often send stocks higher ahead of the release.
Learn more about Jay Soloff at Investors Alley.
MoneyShow’s Top 100 Stocks for 2021
The top performing newsletter advisors and analyst are back, and they just released their best stock ideas for 2021. Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, Top Pros' Top Picks, and be among the first wave of investors to see our best stock ideas for the new year.
Related Articles on OPTIONS
Strike price selection is the second of our three-required skills for covered-call writing and selli...
Mobile video game maker Zynga (ZNGA) saw significant options activity last week, says Jay Soloff of ...
It may seem as if the market is slowing down, but if it is, it's only in a relative sense, asserts L...