FINANCIALS

12/21/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

You can feel the seismic shift in markets. The Fed pivot is finally here, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

The top superstar stocks for 2024 are booming in one area of the market. Focus on the areas benefiting from the falling rate tailwind. Today we’ll dive into why the next crop of superstar stocks reside in the financials sector. When you study the evidence, odds favor huge gains next year. The top superstar stocks for 2024 are banks, asset managers, and other financially focused sectors.

