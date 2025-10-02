TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

02/10/2025 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

The 2025 tape bombs are in full effect. First, there was DeepSeek. Then came the tariffs. Just don’t lose sight of the money flow January effect, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Let’s face it, it’s easy to get blindsided by out-of-the-blue market-moving headlines. Shifting to more recent headlines, traders are uneasy on the tariff talk. As we highlighted in our 2025 market outlook, we viewed tariffs as more of a bargaining chip than anything. Look, it’s easy to get faked out following headlines! This is where cold hard data helps you navigate.

