PRECIOUS METALS

It’s been quite the year so far for gold, silver, and (more recently) mining shares. Gold blasted to an all-time high above $2,400 an ounce a few months ago, while silver surged to an 11-year high above $32, before consolidating those gains. Now, many of our expert contributors think there’s a lot more profit to be had.

In the just-released gala report I've been working on for weeks – The Golden Era: 3 Powerful Forces Driving Precious Metals Higher (& How YOU Can Profit!) – you'll find all the details. Clocking in at 37 pages, it tells investors about...



The three powerful forces driving the surge in gold, silver, and mining shares in 2024 – and why they should continue to drive metals and miners higher in 2025 and beyond

Which foreign central banks are piling into gold like never before – and how “global fragmentation” and “de-dollarization” virtually guarantee that trend will accelerate in the years to come

Why gold could hit $3,000 soon...$8,000-plus later...and in an extremely bullish scenario, $20K (or more)!

How Western investors have been lagging their Eastern counterparts in recognizing the profit potential in precious metals so far...and the one catalyst that will drive a massive awakening SOON (Yes, that’s even MORE bullish for metals)

The two primary reasons why junior mining and exploration stocks look incredibly attractive – and which senior sector plays should be added to your portfolio immediately, too

Top profit strategies from EIGHT MoneyShow expert contributors and sponsors with a century-plus of combined experience in the sector. They include two highly acclaimed newsletter editors...one chief global strategist with a million followers on X/Twitter...two junior mining executives with active projects in the Yukon and British Columbia...and three experts in the bullion and coin business.

And so much more. Finally, as I note in the report’s conclusion...

“I am NOT a traditional ‘gold bug.’ There are times when I love the metal as an investment. Times when I don’t. And times when I don’t focus much on it at all because there are more promising opportunities elsewhere.

“But since the second half of 2018, I have been a staunch bull on gold and silver. And I am even more of one today given the three powerful forces covered in this report...In the end, the only thing you should NOT do is let this ‘Golden Era’ pass you by completely.”