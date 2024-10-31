More than a few people laughed in my face a while back when I said that Artificial Intelligence would be a big deal – possibly even the biggest investable opportunity in recorded human history. They’re not laughing now after Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) blew the doors off with earnings, observes Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

Many are wishing they’d listened to me because GOOGL cited AI as a primary contributor, while also laying out an incredible map forward.

That said, what you may not realize is that Google is fighting for its life. Newly seated CFO Anat Ashkenazi – in her first call as CFO – said bluntly that the company will continue to cut costs to invest more heavily in AI.

Good. The company has a lot of catching up to do. Alphabet has returned 172% in five years, compared to 217% from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and 300% from Apple Inc. (AAPL).

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, every business on the planet will adopt, adapt, or die when it comes to AI. Invest accordingly.

