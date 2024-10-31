TECHNOLOGY

More than a few people laughed in my face a while back when I said that Artificial Intelligence would be a big deal – possibly even the biggest investable opportunity in recorded human history. They’re not laughing now after Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) blew the doors off with earnings, observes Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

Many are wishing they’d listened to me because GOOGL cited AI as a primary contributor, while also laying out an incredible map forward.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)



That said, what you may not realize is that Google is fighting for its life. Newly seated CFO Anat Ashkenazi – in her first call as CFO – said bluntly that the company will continue to cut costs to invest more heavily in AI.

Good. The company has a lot of catching up to do. Alphabet has returned 172% in five years, compared to 217% from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and 300% from Apple Inc. (AAPL).

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, every business on the planet will adopt, adapt, or die when it comes to AI. Invest accordingly.

