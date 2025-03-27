Dallas, March 27, 2025 – MoneyShow Newswire — Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell will deliver timely and actionable remarks at the upcoming 2025 MoneyShow Masters Symposium Dallas. The Symposium will run April 4-5 at the Hilton DFW Lakes in Grapevine, Texas, and feature dozens of the nation’s top economic, financial, and geopolitical experts sharing their insights and recommendations with hundreds of attendees.

“We are extraordinarily pleased that Richard Grenell will participate in our 2025 Symposium, our first live event in Texas since 2019. His knowledge and insights will prove incredibly valuable to the high-net-worth investors and traders in attendance,” remarked Kim Githler, Chair and CEO of MoneyShow. “That is especially true in an environment where geopolitical conflicts and the president’s policies are among the top drivers of financial markets.”

Richard will join Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman and CEO of Ault & Company, for a fireside chat on Friday, April 4, at 12:25 pm Central Time. They will discuss the current state of financial markets, the goals and impacts of President Donald Trump’s policies on the economy, and the key geopolitical developments and threats investors need to factor into their decision-making processes.

Prior to being named the president’s special envoy, Grenell served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020. He also held the title of Acting Director of National Intelligence in 2020 during the president’s first term. Meanwhile, Todd is a visionary entrepreneur and seasoned business leader with more than 34 years of experience identifying and cultivating value across diverse financial markets.

They will be joined at the event by other distinguished experts on stocks, bonds, commodities, real estate, and alternative investments. Keynote speakers include Keith Fitz-Gerald, principal of the Fitz-Gerald Group; Mark Mahaney, Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research at Evercore ISI; Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research; Victoria Fernandez, Chief Market Strategist at Crossmark Global Investments; and Charles Payne, Host of Fox Business’ Making Money with Charles Payne.

For complete event details, visit www.mmsdallas.com. Or for assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers or attendees at this year’s conference, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323 for press credentials.

Contact:

Mike Larson

VP/Editor-in-Chief

MoneyShow

mlarson@moneyshow.com

941-955-0323

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and virtual expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

###