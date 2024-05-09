TECHNOLOGY

The stock market is having a great year...but August and September have been much more volatile. Two key market catalysts are looming, too: A Federal Reserve meeting in September, where we’ll likely get the first interest rate cut in four-plus years, AND the presidential election in November.

So, what stocks and strategies make the most sense? Where can investors find a built-in margin of safety AND the potential for doubles, triples, or even “multi-baggers”?

I checked in with the man nicknamed “Turnaround Tom” for this week’s MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment, which you can watch here. He is Tom Hayes, founder, chairman, and managing member of Great Hill Capital – as well as the man behind the Hedge Fund Tips investment commentary website.

We start the segment by discussing the market volatility, the economic outlook, and the Fed’s likely reaction to softer jobs data. Tom feels the Fed is going to cut two-three times between now and the end of the year, then see where things stand for 2025. We next pivot to a conversation about market rotation – including why more money is moving from Magnificent Seven names to the “Unmagnificent 493,” small caps, and other formerly unloved sectors and stocks. He adds that as rates and the dollar fall, THIS asset class should start to outperform, too.

Tom and I then discuss two of his favorite turnaround stories – one domestic, one international. He also explains why and how turnaround investing can be so rewarding for investors – while chasing high-momentum, widely held names like Nvidia can sometimes hurt you.