TECHNOLOGY

In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, I’m joined by Michael Lee, founder of Michael Lee Strategies. Michael shares why he believes Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is the clear AI leader and why Wall Street is still underestimating the AI revolution.

Michael has spent over 20 years in the financial industry, and he says this is the biggest turning point he’s ever seen. We first dive into Palantir’s explosive growth – and the surprising reasons DeepSeek’s breakthrough actually benefits Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

Then we talk about other major tech trends and potential big winners from them. The conversation covers how Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) are struggling to meet AI demand...what the rise of autonomous driving means for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)...and which hidden investment opportunities beyond AI are available in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and infrastructure stocks.

