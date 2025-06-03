ECONOMICS

Nearly five years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the world in ways few could have imagined. Lockdowns, economic turmoil, and unprecedented government interventions sent shockwaves through financial markets, forcing investors and policymakers to navigate one of the most volatile economic periods in modern history.

But what if the pandemic’s economic impact is far from over? What if its shadow lasts for decades, just as we’ve seen with past pandemics? In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, David Kotok, co-founder and chief investment officer of Cumberland Advisors, joins us to discuss his latest book, The Fed and the Flu.

He unpacks how pandemics and economic shocks have reshaped markets, interest rates, and central bank policy over centuries — and what investors can expect moving forward. Drawing from 3,800 years of history, Kotok reveals the hidden patterns of pandemics, the long-term market shifts they create, and why investors who ignore these cycles do so at their own peril.

