TRADING

Why do so many traders fail? Is it the psychological traps that lead to reckless decision-making, emotional trading, and ultimately, blown accounts?

In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, I’m joined by Adrian Manz, co-founder of TraderInsight.com. He shared insights from his decades of trading experience and broke down the key factors that determine success in the markets.

Contrary to popular belief, more trades don’t mean more profits. Manz explains why focusing on fewer, higher-probability trades is the smarter approach.

